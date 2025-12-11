CUDAHY, Wis. — A 28-year-old Cudahy School District employee, accused of sexually assaulting a female student at Cudahy High School, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Cudahy Police Department.

Police said the student reported the alleged sexual assaults to school staff members and the school resource officer, who then notified police. The student alleged the assaults occurred off campus years earlier and involved a staff member employed by the school district.

Cudahy School District employee arrested for alleged sexual assault of student

Cudahy School District employee arrested for alleged sexual assault of student

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken into custody Dec. 9 and turned over to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

An investigation into the alleged assaults is ongoing, and the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration, according to police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

