CUDAHY — The Cudahy Board of Education held off on a decision over a proposed project that would turn the Cudahy Middle School pool into a multi-use cafeteria space.

During public comment, community members called the pool an invaluable resource and said they were surprised to see it on the agenda. Many urged the board not to move forward with removing it.

“I’m here tonight because frankly I’m disappointed,” said Jason Kuechenmeister, a Cudahy resident.

Watch: Cudahy residents push back on plan to repurpose middle school pool

Cudahy residents outraged over plans to remove school pool

Kuechenmeister said he was caught off guard when he learned about the proposal. He had already signed his son up for summer camp, expecting it would once again be held at the middle school pool.

“We learned that they're converting this pool, and they're using referendum money that was never tagged for this, and now they have no option but to supposedly lease a different building,” said Kuechenmeister.

District Superintendent Michelle Garven said the district was considering a lease agreement with the South Shore YMCA to host camp activities. The school board had previously decided not to purchase that building in January after a report found it needed $13 million in repairs.

“I mean, I wouldn’t put my worst enemy in that building,” said Kuechenmeister.

Concerns were also raised by senior residents. Alice Steuck Konkel said she has used the pool for aerobics classes for more than a decade.

“It's just a community resource that has been valuable for all ages, all abilities. And I can't understand why they would even consider closing it,” said Alice.

According to the district, the project would be funded using proceeds from the referendum. Officials say the plan is to convert the space into a multi-purpose area — not just a cafeteria — to address challenges with aging infrastructure and outdated learning environments.

“We are truly in financial crisis that requires closing schools, I think most of us understand that. However, spending money and making decisions like this is an insult,” said Kuechenmeister.

At the end of the meeting, board members said they were surprised to see the proposal listed for a vote on the agenda. Superintendent Garven said she takes responsibility for bringing the item forward too quickly.

The school board ultimately tabled the project until March 2027.

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