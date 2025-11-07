CUDAHY, WI — Cudahy residents could soon pay an additional $50 annually to register their vehicles if the city council approves a proposed "right of way" fee this month.

The fee, which some call a wheel tax, would generate approximately $600,000 in revenue for the city to address transportation costs, road maintenance, and other deferred infrastructure needs.

"I'm all for it," said Mitchell Gray, a Cudahy resident. "Roads and stuff like that need to be repaired if they need repairing."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Currently, Wisconsin residents pay $85 annually for standard vehicle registration, plus a $30 Milwaukee County fee. If Cudahy's proposal passes, residents would pay $165 total to register their vehicles.

"I think it's ridiculous, fees and taxes, it's getting to be too much," said resident Eric Matteson.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Mayor Ken Jankowski wrote in an email to TMJ4 that while the city didn't want to propose the tax; however, shortfalls for employee wages and benefits, including first responders, and rising deferred maintenance costs forced officials to find ways to close budget gaps.

Watch: Cudahy residents discuss a proposed $50 vehicle registration fee

Cudahy proposes new registration fee

"We had to come up with a way to close that gap," Jankowski wrote." The State of Wisconsin tax levy limits really tie a lot of municipalities' hands when it comes to these things, as we are not allowed to raise taxes arbitrarily, and so this is an alternative."

Several counties and dozens of municipalities around the state have these fees.

The fee would also generate revenue from vehicle owners who don't pay property taxes to the city, Jankowski said.

A vote on the proposal is tentatively scheduled for November 13. If approved, residents could see the new fees beginning next year.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip