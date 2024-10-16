Cudahy police issue traffic advisory ahead of Harris campaign stop; here’s what you should know

Cudahy police are issuing a traffic advisory ahead of an expected campaign stop by Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee.

In a Facebook post, police advised drivers that East Layton Avenue will be closed between South Pennsylvania and South Howell Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and again at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternative routes during this time to avoid delays and congestion.

Read their full post below:

