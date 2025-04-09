Cudahy Police issue Missing Endangered Person Alert for 57-year-old man

CUDAHY, Wis. — The Cudahy Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 57-year-old Robert James Rampalski.

Rampalski was last seen leaving his apartment on Packard Avenue at 9:52 a.m. Friday. He was headed to the South Milwaukee Walmart.

He is believed to be travelling on foot or using public transit. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, PTSD, high blood pressure, and anxiety and has not been taking his medications.

Rampalski is described as a 6-foot-1 white male weighing approximately 173 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair. He has a scar on his left bicep and the left side of his face, an injury to his left eye, and no teeth.

He was last seen wearing a tan winter hat, a camouflaged hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip