Crews respond to report of a fire near 29th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a report of a fire Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee Fire and Police departments are currently on the scene responding to the reported fire near 29th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

It appears multiple people have been displaced and are waiting on a Milwaukee County bus, which is not in service, for assistance from the Red Cross, according to our crew on the scene.

Watch: Crews respond to report of fire near 29th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

Crews respond to fire near 29th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

There is currently no information available about potential injuries from the incident.

TMJ4 has reached out to police and the fire department for additional details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip