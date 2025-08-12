Crews respond to report of a fire near 29th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a report of a fire Tuesday morning.
Milwaukee Fire and Police departments are currently on the scene responding to the reported fire near 29th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
It appears multiple people have been displaced and are waiting on a Milwaukee County bus, which is not in service, for assistance from the Red Cross, according to our crew on the scene.
Watch: Crews respond to report of fire near 29th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee
There is currently no information available about potential injuries from the incident.
TMJ4 has reached out to police and the fire department for additional details and will update this story as more information becomes available.
