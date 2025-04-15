Crews extinguish fire at West Milwaukee Pick 'n Save

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Crews battled and eventually extinguished a fire at a West Milwaukee Pick 'n Save Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the grocery store, located at 2201 Miller Park Way, at about 11:30 a.m.

Watch: Crews battle fire at West Milwaukee Pick 'n Save:

Crews battle fire at West Milwaukee Pick 'n Save

The fire was extinguished by noon.

Video appears to show that the fire was focused around a large pile of pallets at the back of the store.

No injuries have been reported.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip