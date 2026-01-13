MILWAUKEE — The Cream City Foundation held a fundraising event Monday night at Blu at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, supporting LGBTQ equity initiatives across Wisconsin.

Cream City Foundation raises funds for LGBTQ equity at Milwaukee fundraising event

The foundation, which is the second-oldest organization of its kind in the country, focuses on funding LGBTQ equity programs throughout the state.

“Well, I think they’re important ones to build community. It’s really important that people have a chance to gather and celebrate the great work done,” said Charlie Nash, president of the Cream City Foundation. “And also we’re here at Cream City Foundation to raise money. It’s so important these days to have targeted funding for LGBTQ people, because so much of that has been taken away in recent years.”

The event brought together community members and supporters to raise funds for the organization’s ongoing equity work in Wisconsin.

