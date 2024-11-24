Crash on N. 67th St. leaves one man dead Saturday evening

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for a car crash on the 4400 block of N. 67th St. and took a victim to Froedtert Hospital Saturday evening.

It is unclear if the victim died on the way to the hospital or later on, but the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office was called by MFD after the victim's death.

According to MFD, no one else was injured in the crash.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

