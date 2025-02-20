Crash involving school bus on 16th and Wilbur, bus only had one occupant

A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash near 16th and Wilbur and the bus ended up on its side Thursday morning, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

There was only one person inside the bus at the time of the crash.

Sydni Eure A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus near 16th and Wilbur.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to MFD, but the extent of the injuries was not released.

No other information was provided about the incident at this time. TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department but did not receive an immediate response.

This is a developing story.

