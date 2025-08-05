All lanes reopen after crash on southbound I-41/US 45 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All lanes are back open after a crash closed southbound lanes on I-41/US 45 near the Waukesha/Milwaukee County line, just beyond WIS 145, on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued an alert about the closure just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Watch: Crash closes left southbound lane of I-41/US 45 in Milwaukee

Crash closes left southbound lane of I-41/US 45 in Milwaukee

It remains unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip