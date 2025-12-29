Dump truck driver dies after medical emergency on I-94 in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A ramp to northbound I-94 from Ryan Road was closed Monday after a dump truck driver experienced a medical emergency and veered off the freeway, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was a 51-year-old man who “apparently lost consciousness” and came to a stop in an adjacent ditch. He did not survive, despite efforts from first responders, according to the sheriff’s office. The identity of the driver has not been released.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Oak Creek Police Department for more information but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

