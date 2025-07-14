Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash closes eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 near Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. — Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 near Delafield are closed due to a crash.

The closure is from Wisconsin 83 to County Road SS.

Emergency crews expect the closure to last approximately two hours.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

