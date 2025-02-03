Crash at Sherman and Capitol, multiple paramedic units requested

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a crash at N. Sherman Blvd. and W. Capitol Dr. for a multi-vehicle car crash Sunday.

According to MFD, the vehicles crashed into one another and one of them crashed into a pole and fence.

The front end of one of the vehicles is smashed in and part of the fence by the Citgo was broken due to the crash.

At least four ambulances responded to the crash, along with a fire engine.

TMJ4's Kaylee Staral is at the scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

