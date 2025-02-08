MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Neighbors are hearing howling in downtown Milwaukee.

A viewer sent a message to the TMJ4 newsroom asking us to look into the growing coyote population.

It's an ear-piercing sound that one East Side resident caught on camera.

"It woke me up in the middle of the night. I think it was around 2:30. It was really loud," Chinyere Stevens said.

Stevens said the howling was shocking, especially since she's lived in Milwaukee for years.

"I have never heard or seen a coyote. I wrote a post on a neighborhood page, and I got a lot of comments on it," Stevens explained. "My neighbors were like, 'We definitely have coyotes,' 'Be careful with your small animals,' 'Be careful,' 'Make sure your pets are inside,' 'We do have them here.'"

Another neighbor also shared video of the late-night screeches.

Watch: Coyote sightings in downtown Milwaukee leave neighbors on edge

Coyote sightings in downtown Milwaukee leave neighbors on edge

"It was kind of scary. A little eerie," Stevens said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), coyotes usually mate in February and March, which could explain the downtown area sightings.

The Wisconsin Humane Society reports coyote activity is at its peak at night to avoid people.

The Humane Society also offered tips to help you and your animals avoid coyotes. They suggest securing your garbage cans, installing motion-sensor lights, fencing your yard, and keeping animals close or on leashes at night.

"I am curious if other people have been hearing it. It's really loud, and I don't have pets, but I'm sure other people have pets and maybe let them roam around in their yards. I want to get my suspicions confirmed and share the news about these friendly coyotes," Stevens added.

While coyote sightings are rare in downtown, Milwaukee County Parks and the Wisconsin DNR want you to report it. You can report coyotes and see where they've been spotted in your area here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error