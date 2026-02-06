MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Board supervisors approved a newhealth care contract with United Healthcare on Thursday, following a tense meeting to address an administrative error that caused the county's previous contract to lapse.

The board voted 13-5 to approve the new contract with United Healthcare after county officials discovered at the end of January that their previous health care contract had expired at the end of 2025.

In a statement on Monday, County Executive David Crowley said an error by a human resources employee led to the lapse. That employee is no longer with the county.

"There was an individual who had a lot of say over the whole process who didn't ask for help when he needed to ask for help," 16th District Supervisor Justin Bielinski said.

County employees and retirees never lost health care coverage, as they receive benefits through the county itself. United Healthcare administers the benefits.

District 3 Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, one of five supervisors who voted against the contract, said the approval process was rushed without adequate time for review.

"Health care is everything. If you don't have your health care, you have nothing," Wasserman said.

"Some details of the contract are still being decided, and I think that's the other part of it, how can you give your name and sign off on a contract when there are no answers to that contract," Wasserman said.

Bielinski called for more oversight in future contract processes to prevent similar lapses.

County board votes 13-5 to approve new United Healthcare contract following employee error

"If everyone knows at the end of December this contract is up at the end of March, this contract is up then they're able to plan ahead a bit better, and it puts a lot of sunlight up," Bielinski said.

Wasserman said supervisors will seek more accountability moving forward.

"We look at this one employee, (they) blew it, were there other people engaged, yes, and I'm going to try to find out the answers," Wasserman said. "Supervisor Martin is looking at it, the administration is definitely looking at it."

Crowley announced Thursday evening he would sign the contract as soon as it reaches his desk.

