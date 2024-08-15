Convention Bound: WI Delegate is decked out and ready for Chicago's DNC

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is just days away and the Wisconsin delegation is gearing up.

Wisconsin delegate Thelma Sias commissioned a custom dress paying homage to a civil rights legend Fannie Lou Hamer to wear at this year's Democratic National Convention.

"60 years ago Hamer and a Mississippi freedom group of African American delegates could not be seated at the democratic national convention. And I'm going to the convention as a Black woman from the soil of Mississippi and I'm going to wear on my back what she said: 'I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired.'"

An outfit that's an ode to Hamer and this year's Democratic nominee.

"Every day I look at the calendar and I'm reminded that Sunday, I check in for this extraordinary historic moment," said Sias.

She is no stranger to historic moments. Her first time as a delegate was in 2008 when Barack Obama was the nominee. She's met the former president, was a major advocate for both his campaigns, and has been to every convention since.

"And now, here we go again! Television is one thing but to be in the room, to feel it, to see it, to hear it, is another."

She says the energy at conventions helps push voters to keep working towards their goal for November.

"I'm excited about the possibility of the legacy that we're going to pass on to generations yet to come."

Sias is one of nearly 100 Wisconsin delegates eager to represent the state in the Windy City.

