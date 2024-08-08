Construction crash injures three, including a 12-year-old near 95th & Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Three people, including a 12-year-old and a construction worker, were injured after a car collided with a construction vehicle Thursday morning near 95th & Silver Spring.

The crash happened around 8:38 a.m., on Thursday, August 8.

According to Milwaukee Police, a vehicle was traveling west on W. Silver Spring Dr., when it struck a construction vehicle with flashing lights illuminated.

The construction vehicle then hit a 51-year-old construction worker. The impact of the crash sent both the construction vehicle, and the construction worker onto the median, according to police.

The construction worker sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the construction vehicle, a 36-year-old along with a 12-year-old passenger, had minor injuries.

The other two passengers, a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old did not appear to be injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip