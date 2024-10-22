GLENDALE — As the leaves change in Glendale, so does the landscape in some neighborhoods.

Abraham has lived along Green Tree Road since 1987 and says this is a neighborhood where many people walk, especially with the synagogue down the road.

Abraham, Glendale Resident



"There are many children around, especially people that go to the temple. I think it's a great idea," said Abraham.

That is one of the reasons Karl Warwick, Glendale's City Administrator, said new sidewalks are being installed.

"The city has a large Jewish population, a lot of which is Orthodox and they can't drive at certain times. We've identified areas where the Jewish population can now walk off the street and onto the sidewalk, so they can avoid being in a dangerous situation," said Karl.

The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funding to construct new sidewalks across the area to make it safer for pedestrians on busy roadways. Those areas include Good Hope Road from Green Bay Avenue to the Parkway, and Port Washington Road from west of Sugar Lane to Good Hope Road.

"We've done this as a way to try to connect some gaps that have been in the city's pedestrian system so people can better get from one place to the next," said Karl.

Along with the sidewalks, the project also includes new bike paths. Increasing the city's number of biking opportunities was originally part of Glendale's 2020 Bike and Pedestrian Plan.

"A lot of people thought bike and pedestrian improvements were necessary for safety and as a way to explore new recreational activities. As a result of the feedback from residents, the city initiated this project," said Karl.

Watch: New sidewalks and bike paths add safety for pedestrians in Glendale.

CONNECTING COMMUNITY: Glendale's sidewalks and bike paths initiative

With connecting bike paths and new sidewalks, Karl said the city is working on making Glendale a more pedestrian-friendly area.

"I hope that a lot of people will use these to get from one place to the next, use them for recreational activities, and enhance their feelings about the City of Glendale," said Karl.

Abraham says the ongoing construction may be a minor inconvenience now, but it's worth it to improve safety.

"For the long haul, it's wonderful," said Abraham.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error