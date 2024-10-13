Concerned commuters in West Allis talk street infrastructure changes

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Concerned commuters shared their feedback on Milwaukee County’s infrastructure plans to target reckless driving and traffic violence at the farmers market in West Allis on Saturday.

As a part of their Safer Streets Workshops series, the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation facilitated conversations, that volunteer Maudwella Kirkendoll told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin were long overdue.

Tahleel Mohieldin Maudwella Kirkendoll is the CEO of Community Advocates and has seen the damage reckless driving can lead to and wants to be part of the solution.

“I got involved because I’ve seen over the last three to four years some tragedies, personally as well just in the general community,” Kirkendoll explained.

At MCDOT's booth county leaders urged community members to consider several redesigns to target roadways identified as “corridors of concern” based on crash history data and community feedback on safety risks.

True McCarthy stopped by the booth to share his thoughts. He believes there should be more speed bumps on roads, but they must also be marked clearly.

Tahleel Mohieldin Yuliya Bay (left) and True McCarthy (right) both live in West Allis. True supports more speed bumps and Yuliya supports changes focused on community and beautification.

“The ones I have seen are not even painted and there’s a sign off to the side, that nobody even sees, so people tend to hit them pretty hard,” McCarthy said. “So, my advice to the city, if you’re going to put speed bumps in, paint them yellow.”

Kirkendoll said though he’s heard many community members complain about structural changes like speed bumps, roundabouts and bump-outs, he believes more time is needed to give the changes a fair chance.

“It’s just one of those uncomfortable things that we’re gonna have to deal with,” he said.

Some farmers market visitors, like West Allis resident Yulia Bay, also suggested adding a different sort of change that focuses on community and traffic — beginning with potholes.

“Beautification stands for something that — it shows that people care about you,” Bay said. “When you’re feeling that you're being cared for then that means you care back.”

County leaders said with the feedback from community members, they’ll begin to roll out infrastructure changes on a trial basis as they work towards Vision Zero.

Vision Zero is the county’s goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2037.

The next and final Safer Streets Workshop will be held at the Mitchell Street Branch Library on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip