Commuters will soon see higher parking meter rates in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — If you park in the City of Milwaukee, you will soon start noticing slightly higher parking meter rates.

Downtown meter rates will be raised by $0.50 per hour, while other metered areas, including the Business Districts, colleges and hospitals, will be increased by $0.25 per hour.

City officials said the adjustment will be implemented in three phases and is expected to take around four to six weeks to complete.

