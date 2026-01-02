Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Commuters will soon see higher parking meter rates in Milwaukee

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A parking meter is seen in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on March 1, 2022.
MILWAUKEE — If you park in the City of Milwaukee, you will soon start noticing slightly higher parking meter rates.

Downtown meter rates will be raised by $0.50 per hour, while other metered areas, including the Business Districts, colleges and hospitals, will be increased by $0.25 per hour.

City officials said the adjustment will be implemented in three phases and is expected to take around four to six weeks to complete.

