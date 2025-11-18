Community walk explores future of I-794 corridor in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Rethink 794 team is leading the first in a series of “Walk & Rolls” along a Downtown Milwaukee segment of the I-794 corridor from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A 30-minute walk will begin and end at Stone Creek - Factory Café, 422 N 5th St, Milwaukee

The event will be facilitated by Taylor Korslin of Rethink 794’s citizen advocate team and Raphie Torralba, Transportation Policy Analyst for 1000 Friends of Wisconsin.

Community input will be gathered about how I-794 exists today and will be summarized to make recommendations for the decisions about the future of I-794, including those that prioritize connection and safety for all users of the corridor.

Following the walk, a discussion will be held inside the cafe to share the findings and opportunities for a reimagined corridor.

The public is invited to attend. Those who use wheelchairs, bicycles, or mobility devices are welcome.

For more information, including renderings, visit the Rethink 794 website.

