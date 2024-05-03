Community urged to join church's mission to feed Milwaukee

A typical church service happens indoors, but for The All Peoples Church, the community is where service begins.

Since 1906, this church has stood in the heart of Harambee, but what's happening today is just as remarkable. All Peoples Church has a food pantry, a soup kitchen, and a garden that serves hundreds daily.

Susan Holty leads the garden and gathering table.

"You don't have to shop at the corner store; you can come here and get it for free," Holty says.

All Peoples Church has a mission that goes beyond filling the bellies of its neighbors. The access to affordable, healthy food options have increased in the neighborhood, but the need is still tremendous.

"We are here to feed the body, mind, soul, and spirit...They've lost jobs, their food stamps are getting decreased," says Holty.

Such a need exists that Steve Stretz from St. Olaf Lutheran Church, an hour away in Rubicon, brings a load of fresh food weekly from farmers in his area to help the mission.

"It's wonderful, planting seeds literally and figuratively, you know, and helping others. That's really what it takes, it's the partnership that makes the difference," Stretz says.

Keiz Vantosh lives in the neighborhood and says people shouldn't be too proud to accept help.

"Sometimes we gotta just receive some help, don't be afraid to come get some services, it's never too much food, it's never too much to take care of yourself," Vantosh says.

As he gathers food for himself and his family, he reflects on his struggles:

"We all go through trauma, we all have a story, we all will have times where we may need some help."

The church is now seeking food donations and garden volunteers to help continue their mission.

"There's just something completely different about being able to open your heart to people and they open to you," Holty says.

You can donate to All Peoples Church here.

