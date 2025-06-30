Community shares grief at memorial for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder

People from across the community honored fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder by visiting a memorial outside of MPD's District 2.

Corder, 32, died after he was shot during what authorities described as an ambush late last week. His partner, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, was injured and later released from Froedtert Hospital on Saturday.

Watch: Community shares grief at memorial for fallen Officer Corder:

"It just breaks my heart," Debbie Pierce told TMJ4.

Pierce and her son Michael were among those who brought flowers to Corder's memorial.

"He didn't do anything to deserve what happened to him," Michael Pierce said. "You never know what this man could've done in his life. He could've been and done good things, but now he never has an opportunity to."

Hearts were heavy as person after person left a tribute or said a prayer for Corder, who had six years of service with MPD.

"I wanted to pray over them, just so they could feel healing," Kay Rendall said.

"He was a very good person," Amanda Ilecki told TMJ4.

Ilecki says that she met Corder just as he was starting at the police academy about six years ago. She learned about his passion to serve others right away. They became friends and would run into each other around town.

"He would just be like, 'tell me about your life instead. I don't want to talk about stuff I saw today,'" Ilecki explained. "He was just always concerned about other people all the time."

Gina Ploeckelman said she felt remorse and sadness as she approached District 2.

Ploeckelman did not know Corder. However, she lives in the neighborhood and brought a cross to help light his memorial at night.

"He was brave," Ploeckelman stated. That's beautiful how people come out and leave flowers. It shows that they care and we do. As a community, we really care and want change."

