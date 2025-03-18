Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Community rallies together to get Welfare Warriors building back in business

The non-profit organization works with mothers in poverty but was forced out of their building after a car struck it three months ago
Three months after a car put a hole in Welfare Warriors' building, they are back thanks to support from the community.
Welfare Warriors
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — It is a day that the staff at Welfare Warriors remember vividly. The day a car crashed into the side of their building in Milwaukee's Merrill Park Neighborhood.

Related | Families, volunteers devastated after car runs into Milwaukee nonprofit

"When I saw the hole in the wall, I had a pain in my stomach like someone stabbed me," said Amada Morales, a family advocate with Welfare Warriors.

Amada Morales

Debris piled up and the team was forced to board up the hole in the side of the building.

TMJ4 was there that day and spoke to Morales. The organization that helps mothers in poverty across the city was now in need of help of its own.

Some in the community stepped up after seeing the story on social media. A local contractor quoted them at a discount of tens of thousands of dollars to fix the damage.

"We came in substantially lower than any other contractor, but at the same time, it's what they do," said Matthew Foeckler, from Crown Masonry. He worked with Julio Quiroz and QRRC to make the discount happen. "It's the service they provide to the community, so someone had to step up. It was us."

Matthew Foeckler

Through a GoFundMe, donations from Brewery Credit Union, and hard work, they beat the odds. The project came out under budget, and ahead of schedule.

The support has meant the world to Morales.

"It's an inclination to keep going," She told TMJ4.

Joanne Perez

That drive to keep going might pay off for people like Joanne Perez, who volunteers at Welfare Warriors. She does so because, according to her, CPS took custody of her grandchildren, and Welfare Warriors helped the family regain custody.

"I want to cry now because if this place wasn't here today, I wouldn't have my grandkids back," Perez told TMJ4.

Watch: Welfare Warriors back in building three months after it was struck by a car

Welfare Warriors back in their building three months after it was struck by a car

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones