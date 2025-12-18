Community raises over $29,000 during Home 4 the Holidays virtual food drive

Thanks to generous viewers, TMJ4's Home 4 the Holidays Virtual Food Drive raised more than $29,000 for Milwaukee's Hunger Task Force — money that will help get food on tables this holiday season.

The donations came as the Hunger Task Force reports a 35% increase in traffic at local pantry networks over the past year.

The fundraising effort marks the 10th year that Raymond James, TMJ4, and Milwaukee's Hunger Task Force have partnered for the Home 4 the Holidays virtual food drive. The online platform allows people to purchase an assortment of holiday food choices from the comfort of their own home or office.

Gary Sievewright from Raymond James explained why the company continues its annual participation.

"It's part of our culture to be involved in the community, and we just love the need to help people that really have a need for food, right? So this is a passion of ours, it's a passion of yours. We love the partnership, and we're happy to raise as much money as we can every year," Sievewright said.

People can continue making donations by visiting HungerTaskForce.org to help feed families in need this holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

