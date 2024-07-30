Community members donate thousands of soda can tabs to autistic man struck in hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — The man struck by a white truck last Friday morning is back up and moving again.

Community members identified the man hit as Gary, who lives with autism. He’s often been seen walking around Bay View, St. Francis, and the south side.

Wendy Wirefox Gary holds up his tab collector box now located at the BP Gas Station on 1200 E. Howard Ave.

Gary’s roommate called him ‘MC Walks A Lot’ because he is constantly on the move.

Gary was spotted on Monday with a few bruises. Since the story broke, community members in Bay View and St. Francis have been stepping up to donate soda can tabs to Gary.

He collects them and donates them to organizations like the Ronald McDonald House, according to his roommate.

A box collecting those tabs was put out at the BP Gas Station at 1200 E. Howard Avenue.

As of Tuesday afternoon, bags full of tabs had filled the box.

Wendy Wirefox Tabs fill up Gary's collection box on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to search for the truck and its driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7262, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

