Community excited for 'Summer Park Jam' and 'We Are Water' beachfront celebration

As summer continues in Milwaukee, the city buzzes with anticipation for a weekend packed with vibrant events that celebrate community, culture, and the simple joys of the season. Among the many happenings, two stand out for their unique blend of creativity, fun, and local flavor: the Summer Park Jam and the "We Are Water" beachfront celebration.

I had the chance to speak with two future leaders from True Skool, Leila Muhammad Rodriquez, and Autumn Crosby Hiliard, who are deeply involved in organizing the Summer Park Jam. Set to take place this Saturday from 12 PM to 8 PM at the Peck Pavilion, this event promises to be a dynamic day full of activities that cater to all ages.

“People in the community can expect a really fun time here,” says Leila Muhammad Rodriquez

As an intern at True Skool, she’s been working tirelessly alongside Autumn to bring this event to life.

“We’re going to have different food trucks, live performances that will get everyone moving, and breakdance battles. It’s something the whole family can enjoy” says Muhammad Rodriquez.

“We’ve got fitness yoga sessions, graffiti art and so much more,” says Autumn Crosby Hiliard,

The free event is more than just a day out; it’s a celebration of Milwaukee’s vibrant youth culture, featuring hip-hop legend Master Ace, a skate park for the daring, spoken word poetry that will touch your soul, and a breakdancing competition that promises to be electrifying.

“To keep the community engaged, this is an opportunity for the whole city to come out and have fun,” adds Crosby Hiliard.

As the weekend rolls on, the focus shifts to McKinley Beach, where the "We Are Water" beachfront celebration will unfold on Sunday evening. This event, organized by the Milwaukee Water Commons, is a heartfelt tribute to the city’s most precious natural resource—Lake Michigan.

Brenda Coley, co-director at MKE Water Commons, speaks passionately about the event. “I think every culture has a water story. I really love seeing different cultures come together to celebrate the water in their own unique ways,” she says, her eyes sparkling with the shared memories of past celebrations.

Brenda, along with her co-director Kristen Shed, is preparing to kick off their 10th annual celebration at 5 PM on Sunday. “There’s art, activities that connect us to the water, and plenty of information for those who want to learn more about protecting our lake,” Kristen Shed explains.

As families gather on the shores, they’ll find themselves immersed in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

“People will experience a family-friendly, shared celebration of our water,” Coley continues. “We’ll be doing art-making sessions, presentations, and even sharing information about voting—so we educate, we engage, and we have fun.” says Coley.

“It’s a very multicultural, multiethnic event, and we want everyone to feel welcome because this is our water,” Shed says.

Whether you’re looking to jam out at Peck Pavilion or soak in the sun of McKinley Beach, this weekend in Milwaukee offers something special for everyone. Don’t miss these opportunities to connect, celebrate, and make lasting summer memories.

For more details on these exciting events, visit the following websites:

True Skool

www.trueskool.org

Milwaukee Water Commons

www.milwaukeewatercommons.org

