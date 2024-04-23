Community advocates, youth ambassadors share goals for Youth Victory Over Violence Week

MILWAUKEE — The third annual Youth Victory Over Violence Week (YVOV) is kicking off in Milwaukee.

The week dedicated to education and violence prevention is starting off with a call to action.

"We must work together to build trust, foster dialogue and support initiatives that support peace and unity," said Katina Shaw.

TMJ4 Katina Shaw is a mother who lost her son to gun violence.

The mission of youth safety is deeply personal to the Milwaukee mother.

"Last summer, I lost my son Jamar Shaw who was tragically taken in a senseless act of violence. The pain of losing a child is unimaginable," she told reporters.

Through her grief, Shaw is speaking out against the epidemic of youth violence in Milwaukee by joining a number of community advocates putting together YVOV.

The program provides events for youth geared toward specific topics like gun violence, criminal law and mental health.

"Even though it's something so little, it's the awareness that counts," said youth ambassador Kalie Garrett. "I feel like kids my age or younger than me are losing their lives just because something somebody said on social media."

TMJ4 Kalie Garrett is a youth ambassador.

It's why Garrett says programming like this is vital for her age group.

"If we can come together as a community and work together, not against each other then life can be so much better."

Events will take place each day this week before ending with a Peace Walk on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

