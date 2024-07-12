'Come on down and get your beignets': Community members encourage RNC visitors to attend Bastille Days

MILWAUKEE — The four-day French festival, Bastille Days, runs just as crews prepare the city for the Republican National Convention.

Bastille Days runs Thursday – Sunday at Cathedral Square Park.

"Come on down and get your beignets,” festival-goer, Adrianna White said.

TMJ4 Adrianna White enjoys beignets at Bastille Days

That’s White’s way of saying “bonjour” to anyone visiting Milwaukee this weekend ahead of the RNC.

"It is a nice warm welcome. It gives a little bit of a taste of Milwaukee. We're in downtown, so downtown is beautiful,” White said.

For White, Bastille Days is a family tradition. It's a tradition organizers hope RNC visitors will enjoy as well.

"It's an amazing opportunity for us to showcase the best of what I think Milwaukee has to offer,” Executive Director of East Town Association, Eddie Sturkey said.

TMJ4 Eddie Sturkey is excited for the positive impact of having Bastille Days lead into the RNC

While downtown is starting to lock in for the massive convention, Sturkey said the East Side is far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the security zone.

"The entire east side of downtown is almost like an oasis for people who still want to come enjoy downtown, enjoy our restaurants if you live in the community. The west side of Milwaukee is a little bit different with the secure zone, but we're at least five blocks from that so it’s going to be great,” Sturkey explained.

He doesn’t think parking will be an issue. You might want to allow extra time to get to the festival though.

"Take a breath and be patient,” Sturkey said.

Downtown parking restrictions are already in place. However, the festival partnered with a few parking garages.

“If you park at a Power Parking Garage and use the code PARIS, you get 25% off,” Sturkey said.

The Hop is another way to get to the festival.

Festival goers can expect French cuisine, live music, vendors, and other entertainment.

