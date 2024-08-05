College-bound students receive thousands in scholarships at annual brunch

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee group committed to making higher education more accessible marked 48 years of community outreach at their annual brunch fundraiser on Sunday.

Since the group began, through the Dr. Terence N. Thomas Scholarship fund, leaders have awarded more than one million dollars to high achieving low-income and students of color in Milwaukee.

Tahleel Mohieldin Darius Wright III (left) is a Dr. Terence N. Thomas Scholarship Fund recipient. His mother Jennifer Wright is there to support Darius.

Sunday, college-bound Darius Wright III was one of ten students being recognized.

“I’m blessed. I’m grateful,” he said. “It’s helping me having to borrow less money for school and so I’m very appreciative of that.”

The young man said he learned about the program through his mother, Jennifer Wright, who recommended he apply.

“I love for him to be a part of positive organizations,” she explained. “He’s done lots of great things and I’m happy that he’s being honored.”

Board member Larry said part of what makes the the scholarship fund different is they do more than hand students a check.

"We also give them counseling and other opportunities to learn and grow,” he said. “So that they can be successful in their educational endeavors."

Tahleel Mohieldin Larry Waters is a board member at the Dr. Terence N. Thomas Scholarship Fund

Sunday’s brunch fundraiser brought together a long legacy of current and former students the fund has helped succeed including the city’s Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Wright said he’s planning to make the most of the opportunity.

The scholarship fund was created in honor of its namesake, who passed away soon after completing medical school. Thomas's loved ones said the fund carries on the Milwaukee native’s wish to give back to his community.



