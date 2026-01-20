Cold-weather safety tips, warming shelter locations as bitter cold grips southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee organization, along with We Energies, is sharing resources and safety tips as wind chills hover around minus 15 Tuesday in southeast Wisconsin following a brutally cold start to the week.

The bitter cold comes as a winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson counties.



In a release Tuesday, We Energies shared a list of safety tips and resources to help people keep themselves and their families safe as the bitter cold continues across the region.

Watch the latest forecast:

Tracking Tuesday night snow

Let the sun in

Open curtains or blinds when the sun is out to help warm your home. Close them at night to help retain heat and cut down on drafts.

Prevent carbon monoxide dangers

ASHER AGENCY

Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Some of the symptoms include:

Storyblocks Enterprise Tissue, flu medicines and tea on bedside table sick woman

Sudden flu-like illness

Dizziness, headache, confusion, sleepiness

Nausea or vomiting

Fluttering or throbbing heartbeat

Unconsciousness

To prevent CO poisoning:



Be alert for symptoms of CO poisoning.

Install and maintain CO alarms and replace them every five to seven years.

Never operate internal combustion engines indoors.

Never use charcoal grills indoors.

Have all fuel-burning appliances, flues, vents, and chimneys checked regularly.

CO alarms

Make sure your home is equipped with working CO alarms.



In two-story homes, install at least one alarm on each level.

For added safety, consider installing alarms in each bedroom.

With basements, install alarm at the top of stairs.

Change alarm batteries at the beginning of winter, then every six months.

CO alarm life expectancy is around seven years. One that chirps intermittently every 30-60 seconds could be at the end of its life.

Alarms that beep continuously could indicate CO is present. When it beeps without pause, get everyone out and call 911.



If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning:

Get everyone out of the building and into fresh air immediately.

Call 911 or emergency medical help.



Oven safety

Thomas Kienzle/AP FILE: Gas Stove

Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. Not only is it inefficient, it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Keep your meters clear

Safely brush away snow and ice from your home’s natural gas meter and vents. The extra weight can stress or crack meter piping, causing a natural gas leak. It also can clog appliance vents, trapping carbon monoxide indoors.

Space heater safety

Only use newer models with safety features like automatic shut-off. Keep space heaters at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. Plug heaters directly into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips. Place the heater on a flat surface away from children and pets.

Safe sleeping

Scripps National

Turn off electric blankets when they are not being used. Keep pets away from electric blankets, as their teeth and claws can puncture wire insulation and cause damage.

Heat your home efficiently

A few simple steps — such as sealing gaps around windows and doors, adjusting your thermostat and changing furnace filters — can keep homes cozy and energy bills down. Check out tips to manage your costs. [we-energies.com]

Energy assistance

We Energies said it offers numerous resources for customers — including budget billing, payment plans and heating assistance.

Warming shelters

TMJ4 News

Community organizations like The Milwaukee Coalition on Housing and Homelessness have provided a list of winter warming locations for those needing a warm place to stay.

Guest House of Milwaukee—1216 N 13th Street

Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26

Notes: This location admits men only.

Unity Lutheran Church–1025 E Oklahoma Avenue

Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26

Notes: This location admits single adults only.

Repairers of the Breach—1335 W Vliet Street

Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26

Notes: This location admits single adults only.

Joy House (Milwaukee Rescue Mission)-- 818 N 19th Street

Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26

Notes: This location only admits women and families. Call 414-344-3774 before visiting.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission—830 N 19th Street

Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26

Notes: This location admits men only. Call 414-935-0240 before visiting.

St. Ben’s Parish—930 W State Street

Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 12/1/25 through 3/30/26

Locations and hours are subject to change. Please visit MCHH’s website to stay up-to-date.

You can visit their website by clicking here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip