Cold case: Police ask public for tips in 1995 West Allis Halloween murder

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Police are seeking new information in an unsolved murder case that occurred on Halloween 30 years ago in West Allis.

On Oct. 31, 1995, the West Allis Fire Department was called to Windsong Village Apartments at 11024 W. Oklahoma Avenue after smoke was seen coming from a second-story window. In the partially burned-out apartment, firefighters found the body of 26-year-old Terrie Engel.

According to the West Allis Police Department, Engel suffered from wounds to her neck.

"It is possible you may know or have come in contact with someone who was involved or has direct knowledge of this incident," West Allis police said in a media release. "You are in a unique position to have observed behavioral changes in that individual before and/or after the time of the incident."

Watch: Police ask public for tips in 1995 West Allis Halloween murder

Police noted behavioral changes may have included one or more of the following:



Changes in mood, lifestyle patterns, normal routine — such as missing work or school — or appearance

A sudden departure from the area

Unreasonable explanations for the disposal of clothing

Unexplained injuries or burns

Displays of anxiety, nervousness, stress or irritability

Changes in the consumption of alcohol, drugs, or cigarettes

Intense attention or avoidance of the news coverage of this case.

"The members of the West Allis Police Department have not forgotten about Terrie Engel and are committed to seeking justice for Terrie and her family," said Chief Patrick Mitchell. "We believe that individuals have knowledge about this homicide, and we are hopeful that they will finally come forward and cooperate."

Anyone with information should contact the West Allis Police Department Detective Jon Cerqua with any information at 414-302-8108 or JCerqua@westalliswi.gov. You can remain anonymous by submitting information through CRIME STOPPERS at 414-476-CASH (2274) or through the P3 Tips App.

