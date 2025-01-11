Clock ticking for social media app, TikTok: Creators prepare for potential ban

MILWAUKEE — Area creators and influencers on the popular social media app TikTok are keeping a close eye on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Its future is now in the hands of the nine justices.

Friday’s new development focused on arguments heard over a law that would force ByteDance, the app’s Chinese parent company, to sell the platform to a U.S.-owned company or end operations on January 19.

Lawmakers have expressed concerns that the Chinese government could be forcing ByteDance to share user data and manipulate algorithms to influence U.S. public opinion. It’s a matter of national security in their eyes.

Michael Mirer, an assistant professor of communications at UW-Milwaukee, said that the people who enjoy and depend on TikTok were absent in the proceedings.

“If you think about this case right, the people who are really absent are the users of the app,” said Mirer. “This case was very much about how the right of the government to regulate social media is based on national security and concerns.”

Ike Wynter transforms abandoned wooden objects into stunning masterpieces. This unique artistic endeavor has garnered him nearly 250,000 followers on TikTok, where fans eagerly anticipate his latest creations.

“I wouldn’t be an artist today if it wasn’t for TikTok and the opportunity to grow there,” Wynter said.

While Wynter's main source of income comes from his artwork, he emphasizes the importance of TikTok for his exposure and additional income.

“It’s bigger than just an app that 16-year-olds are doing funny dances on. It is a real-life scenario for a lot of American businesses and creators like myself to make a living,” he noted.

JMatt is another local creator who is closely monitoring the upcoming decision.

The Milwaukee influencer highlights various restaurants and activities across Milwaukee on his TikTok page.

“TikTok is the juggernaut for me,” JMatt stated. “I’ve tried making content on other platforms, but it doesn’t take off and gain traction the way it does on TikTok.”

He believes that the ban could have a ripple effect, negatively impacting local shops and restaurants that rely on influencers like him to attract customers.

“A lot of those people that see that content may keep it in the back of their minds, eventually prompting them to go out and patronize those businesses,” he explained.

JMatt also noted that some local businesses depend on TikTok Shop to sell their products. He referenced a few creators in the conversation who have turned sales into their livelihoods.

“I know so many other small business owners that use TikTok Shop as their primary funnel for conversions and selling their product that when that's gone, they have to pivot,” said JMatt.

Mirer also discussed how the potential ban could have implications for small businesses.

“What they want is to communicate with their communities—people they sell to and provide services for. If they don't have the opportunity to do that, it becomes harder and more expensive for businesses to reach their audiences,” he said.

Both Wynter and JMatt are already shifting their focus to other platforms, bracing for the possibility of TikTok’s disappearance from their lives and livelihoods.

A decision could come as soon as next week.

