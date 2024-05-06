Claire Woodall out as Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director

Claire Woodall is out as Milwaukee's Election Commission Executive Director.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson nominated Paulina Gutierrez to fill the position. She's held the position of Deputy Director for just over a year.

“Paulina’s integrity and capabilities are ideally suited to this position. She will lead the office at an important juncture when public scrutiny of the work of the department will be extremely high,” Mayor Johnson said. “I have confidence in her, and I will make certain the department has the resources it needs to fulfill its duties.”

According to information found Milwaukee's Harbor District website, Gutierrez got a master’s degree in Public Service from Marquette University. She also received a Bachelor’s degree, with high honors, in Business & Management from Alverno College.

Woodall was appointed Executive Director of the Election Commission in the summer of 2020. Woodall handled elections during the pandemic, helped guide poll workers though confrontations with poll watchers, helped find new voting locations when previous polling places closed and even testified during a voting fraud trial.

Mayor Johnson nominated several other people for several other positions on Monday, including:



Jim Bohl for Innovation Director,

Jordan Primakow for Intergovernmental Relations lead as Legislative Liaison Director,

Khalif Rainey for Director of the Office of African American Affairs, and,

Veronica Rudychev for Labor Negotiator.

The newly nominated officials at elections, intergovernmental relations, and labor negotiations will require Common Council confirmation, as will most of the re-appointed department heads.



