Before they start on a major reconstruction of North Avenue on Milwaukee's east side, city officials are hoping to hear from the people that live and work in the area about what's best for them and their safety.

In recent years, the city has tried different traffic patterns and more to slow down reckless drivers and avoid crashes and injuries. They've placed planters along the road to protect bike lanes and take away a lane of travel — but often we see them damaged or destroyed after being hit.

Watch: City leaders hope to get public input on traffic calming measures.

City officials hoping to hear from people who live, work on North Avenue ahead of construction project

A local alderman, the East Side Business Improvement District and the city are hosting an open house Wednesday night, hoping to hear from people who travel North Avenue the most.

TMJ4's Tom Durian went to the area to talk with people along the street and get their thoughts on whether the current changes are working.

"I think it's better to have them than not have them," said David Walker, who lives nearby.

"Judging by all the knocked down ones, I don't know whether it has [helped] or not. At least it's a nice try. I don't know if they have to make them bigger or out of cement so that people get the idea that you just can't do that," added John Bonlender, who also lives nearby.

The meeting where you can voice your concerns will be held at the East Library on Cramer Street, in the area. It goes from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

