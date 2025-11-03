City of West Allis launches community food drive

The West Allis Community Food Drive is now accepting non-perishable food items and monetary donations through Dec. 31. All donations will benefit local food pantries.

Donate non-perishable food items, including beans, boxed or powdered milk, canned protein (tuna, chicken, ham), canned fruits and veggies, cereal, dressings and marinades, pasta, peanut butter, rice, spaghetti, tomato sauce, and soups. Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours at:

West Allis City Hall (7525 W. Greenfield Ave.)

West Allis Public Library (7421 W. National Ave.)

West Allis Police Department (11301 W. Lincoln Ave.)

West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.) – Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. or Tuesdays/Thursdays from 12-5 p.m. through Nov. 29 only. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

WAWM Recreation & Community Service Department (2450 S. 68th St.)

Southwest Suburban Health Department - West Allis (7120 W. National Ave.)

West Milwaukee Village Hall (4755 W. Beloit Rd.)

Greenfield Public Library (5310 W. Layton Ave.)

Greenfield City Hall (7325 W Forest Home Ave.)

Monetary donations can be made through the Community Impact Partnership & Foundation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be made in several ways:

Check – made out to Community Impact Partnership and Foundation and mailed to City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214.

Online – donate securely through the Community Impact Partnership & Foundation.

Donations are also accepted through Ridge Community Church, serving the Greenfield community.

