City of Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission unanimously appoint first female as Fire Chief

The first female was appointed to be Wauwatosa's newest Fire Chief, the City of Wauwatosa announced in a statement on Friday.

The City of Wauwatosa's Police and Fire Commission unanimously appointed Barbara Kadrich as the new Fire Chief after she served for 30 years as a firefighter.

City of Wauwatosa

Kadrich will lead the department during the transitional period as Wauwatosa and West Allis fire departments merge in early 2027.

"Chief Kadrich brings an impressive resume and extensive experience in the fire service," Chair of the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission, Danielle Basil Long, said in the statement. "She has consistently demonstrated professionalism and strong leadership throughout her career, and I am confident she will serve our community with dignity and compassion. I look forward to working with her in this new capacity."

"I am honored to serve in this role and proud to lead such an exceptional fire department," Chief Kadrich said in a statement. "Being one of the first women hired and now in this role is meaningful, and I've been fortunate to have strong support from those around me who recognize the value of leadership, built on experience, commitment, and trust.

City of Wauwatosa

"As we move through this transition and toward a merged department, we will stay focused, forward-thinking, and untied in creating something even stronger for the future."

Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission said they are working to verify that Kadrich may be the first woman to serve as Fire Chief in Milwaukee County's history.

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