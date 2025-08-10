City of Milwaukee to waive dump fees for flood victims

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Department of Public Works will waive dump fees for flood victims, according to DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke.

Kruschke spoke during a press conference Sunday afternoon to update the public on the city and county's ongoing response to historic flooding.

He said both drop off centers will be open Monday this week, and all dump fees will be waived. He also encouraged residents to contact DPW at 414-286-CITY if extra pick ups are needed.

