Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

City of Milwaukee to waive dump fees for flood victims

Milwaukee DPW.jfif
Milwaukee DPW
"With @MayorOfMKE we're #HonoringMKEHeroes in our Sanitation team for their dedication in garbage and recycling collection which saw upticks during COVID. And they kept the Drop Off Centers running smoothly when house cleaning & home renovations also prompted a rise in customers."
Milwaukee DPW.jfif
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Department of Public Works will waive dump fees for flood victims, according to DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke.

Kruschke spoke during a press conference Sunday afternoon to update the public on the city and county's ongoing response to historic flooding.

He said both drop off centers will be open Monday this week, and all dump fees will be waived. He also encouraged residents to contact DPW at 414-286-CITY if extra pick ups are needed.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones