City of Milwaukee hosts spring career fair

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is hosting a series of career fairs leading into March. These events aim to connect residents with job opportunities with the city.

The next career fair will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Representatives from various City departments, including the Department of Employee Relations (DER), the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS), the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD), among others, and City partners such as Wisconsin Community Services, Goodwill Workforce Connection Center, and Milwaukee Enrollment Services (MilES) will meet with attendees.

They will discuss roles with the City, the application process, how to sign up for e-notify, and other topics related to attendees' career searches.

These Fairs will also provide residents with the opportunity to apply on-site for available jobs and learn about various resources that can help them set a path to employment.

