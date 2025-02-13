City of Milwaukee Health Department releases lead assessment report for Kagel Elementary

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has released more information on lead contamination at Kagel Elementary School.

The department published documents pertaining to its investigation into the MPS school.

One of the reports listed lead-based paint hazards, as well as the recommended control options.

The report included pictures of hazardous areas, including walls, doors, and ceilings where paint can be found.

The Health Department also says all windows on the ground and third floors are considered a dust lead hazard.

In a health order, the city is asking that all of the violations be addressed by March 11.

Earlier this week, the Health Department released a similar report regarding Golda Meir School's Lower Campus.

You can see the full Kagel Elementary report here.

