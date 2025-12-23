City of Milwaukee garbage collection, parking changes for Christmas 2025: What to know

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday, affecting several city services.

The closures will impact garbage pickup, parking enforcement, and the customer service center for Milwaukee Water Works.

To help residents prepare, a spokesperson for DPW issued a release Tuesday with the following information:

Garbage, Recycling, and Drop-Off Centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 25. Reminder - collection days shift forward after each City holiday. Review your collection schedule here.

Drop-Off Centers will also be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 25.

Parking Enforcement

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, Dec. 25.

No overnight parking enforcement on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (Dec. 25 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Thursday night into Friday morning (Dec. 26 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Friday night into Saturday morning (Dec. 27 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

If a Snow Emergency is declared, Snow Emergency regulations take precedence.

Visit milwaukee.gov/parking for more information.



Tow Lot

The tow lot is open Wednesday, Dec. 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It is closed on Thursday, Dec. 25.

Milwaukee Water Works

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 25, for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime.

Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed to watwebcs@milwaukee.gov or by calling customer service the following business day.

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website, or enter service requests online or by using the free MKE Mobile Action app.

