City of Milwaukee announces official trick-or-treat hours and Halloween safety guidelines

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has set official trick-or-treat hours for Halloween and released comprehensive safety guidelines to help families celebrate safely.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office announced that official trick-or-treat hours will be Friday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The announcement comes with important safety reminders, as children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to The National Safety Council (NSC).

Low visibility due to nighttime conditions contributes to these incidents.

Costume safety recommendations

To help ensure a safe holiday for everyone, NSC provided the following safety tips:

● Be sure to choose a costume that won't cause safety hazards; all costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant

● If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks

● Opt for nontoxic Halloween makeup over masks, which can obscure vision; always test makeup in a small area first to see if any irritation develops

● Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation

Trick-or-treat safety guidelines

A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds

● If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you

● Agree on a specific time children should return home

● Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car

● Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends

● Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies

Driver safety reminders

● Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs

● Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully

● At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing

● Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween

