Chemical spill closes one Milwaukee school on first day of class

MILWAUKEE — While most students attending Milwaukee Public Schools will head back to class on Tuesday, Riverside University High School will remain closed for one more day due to a chemical spill, according to Deputy Superintendent Eduardo Galván.
In a message sent to families, MPS said the building passed air tests following the spill; however, "a few steps remain in the cleanup process."
According to the message, school officials are still looking into the incident. It was also noted that old science equipment containing mercury may have been a contributing factor.
Staff members should still report to the school on Tuesday, and MPS expects students to be welcomed back on Wednesday.
