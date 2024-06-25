Charges files against 17-year-old in Washington Park shooting last week

Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old for a shooting that took place in Milwaukee's Washington Park last week.

A 17-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old was injured.

Onterio M Girley, Jr. is facing the following charges:



First degree recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent

Sell/possess/use/transporting a machine gun

Bail jumping

According to the criminal complaint, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was called to Washington Park for reports of a fight involving around 50 people. A Sheriff's detective says he saw groups of people 14-18 years old moving in groups.

The criminal complaint goes on to say that, as detectives were trying to figure out who started the fight, they heard five gunshots. A detective says he then heard "fully automatic gunfire" and saw a suspect — later identified as Girley — holding a gun in the air. The detective says he saw a "switch" on the pistol's slide that "makes a semi-automatic firearm function as a fully automatic weapon."

Detectives say Girley continued to fire multiple bursts of rounds and then ran off, leading police on a chase in their squad cars. The detective was able to cut Girley off, hitting him with his squad car. By this point, detectives say Girley no longer had a gun with him. Detectives found it close to a residential fence on the path Girley had run away on.

Girley was adjudicated as a minor in an armed robbery case where he was considered a party to a crime. That was in July of 2022. That adjudication prevents Girley from owning a gun.

However, court records show Girley was charged with one count of possession of a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent of a felony. He was released on a $750 bail on May 24th of this year.

You can read the full criminal complaint below.

Criminal Complaint for Onterio M. Girley, Jr by TMJ4 News on Scribd

