Charges filed in hit-and-run crash that killed two brothers

A man has been charged in the hit and run deaths of two brothers on Sunday.

Luis Perez-Garcia has been charged with two counts each of hit and run resulting in death and knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license causing death. He's accused of hitting and killing two brothers, 39-year-old Maycol Gutiérrez and 41-year-old Ausberto Gutiérrez, with his car.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee Police officer was called to the area of 19th and Lincoln where a white SUV was double parked on Lincoln. That officer says the vehicle had damage to the driver's side, including a broken headlight, side mirror and a damaged door frame. The officer says he also saw two men — later identified as the Gutierrez brothers — lying dead in the street.

The driver of that SUV told police she had offered Maycol a ride home from ther bar and that Ausberto had come out to meet him once she dropped Maycol off. She says, as the two brothers were standing near her car, another vehicle sped down the street, hitting her SUV and the two brothers.

A Chevy Traverse was captured on surveillance camera, and police say it was the only vehicle that drove by the white SUV in that timeframe. That Traverse was found parked on the 2500 block of S. 5th Street by officers, who reported that it had heavy damage on the front passenger side. Neighbors pointed officers to where the owner of the vehicle lives, and officers made contact with Perez-Garcia.

Perez-Garcia was arrested and officers say he admitted to causing the crash and then leaving the scene. He also told officers he had eight cans of beer while at a bar, but "was not drunk, but that he was buzzed." He also admitted to not having a drivers license.

