2 people killed in fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning

2 people were hit and killed in a fatal hit-and-run around 2:45 a.m., Sunday. According to Milwaukee Police, the crash happened near Lincoln Ave and 19th St.

Police say that the 2 people, a 41-year-old and a 39-year-old, were standing near the driver's side of a parked car when they were struck by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Lincoln Ave. The vehicle also hit the occupied, parked car. Both pedestrians died.

The striking vehicle then fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

