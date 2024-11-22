Charges filed in death of 18-year-old at Carver Park in Milwaukee

Sharahn Keithlamar Patrick, 15, has been charged as an adult with first degree reckless homicide in the death of 18-year-old Jaylan Powell.

Powell was found shot to death at Carver Park on November 15th.

While TMJ4 typically does not name minors charged with crimes, we are choosing to waive that policy in this instance, as Patrick is being charged as an adult.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputies found Powell's phone, and a conversation on it between himself and 'Sir Rahn,' with a contact photo of Patrick. Deputies say the pair were discussing meeting at the park to trade guns.

Witnesses confirmed that Patrick and Powell had planned to exchange guns. One witness says he watched Powell and a friend of Patrick's put down their weapons to start the trade, but that Patrick pointed his gun at Powell and fired two shots. That witness says Patrick and the friend scooped up all three guns and drove away.

Patrick himself denied being at the park and denied being involved with the shooting.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reports that Powell had two gunshot wounds, one that traveled from his side, through his chest and another that traveled from his back to his collarbone. The bullets "damaged multiple organs."

The charges Patrick are facing carry a potential sentence of up to 65 years.

