Charges filed against 15-year-old in connection with shooting death of two other 15-year-olds

Charges have been filed in the shooting death of two 15-year-olds in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Milwaukee police say they have a warrant and are searching for 15-year-old Christopher N. Scott. He's facing the following charges:



First Degree Reckless Homicide, as a Party to a Crime, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, (two counts), Armed Robbery

Alejandro Sanchez and Monroe Weso were both killed near 14th and Halsey. According to the criminal complaint, Scott was captured on surveillance video shooting Sanchez and Weso. Sanchez told first responders he knew who had shot him before dying from his gunshot wounds.

A 13-year-old was in court this week in relation to the crime. TMJ4 News is not naming that 13-year-old because they have not yet been charged. Prosecutors said the 13-year-old and a friend met up with people to buy marijuana and then planned to rob the dealers.

Attorneys said the 13-year-old and their friend did the transaction, then the friend pulled out a firearm, the dealer attempted to grab the gun, the juvenile punched the dealer, and the friend fired the gun. Sanchez and Weso were both killed.

MPD says officers have a third person in custody in relation to this case, but it's unclear if charges have been filed. The criminal complaint refers to a third person involved in the attempted drug deal robbery. They told police that he and Scott went back to one of their homes where they proceeded to pour a quart of bleach all over Scott.

According to the criminal complaint, Scott told the other two involved in the robbery that the weapon was a "ghost gun" from Minnesota that he had stolen from a cousin.

Read the full criminal complaint below.

Christopher N. Scott Criminal Complaint by TMJ4 News on Scribd

