Charges filed against 14-year-old in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

Charges have been filed against a 14-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Zykevious Joshua-Alexander is facing five felony counts:



First degree reckless homicide, Vehicle operator fleeing or eluding an officer resulting in the death of another, Hit and run resulting in death, Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death, Driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, as a party to a crime

According to court documents, a woman contacted Milwaukee police after being mugged on July 27th, just before 6:30, by two people outside of German Fest. Surveillance footage showed the two thieves get into a silver Hyundai sedan. One of them would later be identified as Joshua-Alexander.

Another Milwaukee officer was flagged down by a witness who said he'd seen people breaking into cars along 3rd Street. When the officer drove to the area, he saw the same Hyundai parked in the street. According to court documents, the officer tried to stop the two suspects, but they got into the Hyundai and drove off, starting a chase. The officer lost sight of the vehicle, but surveillance footage shows it traveling "well in excess of the speed limit."

The officer was flagged down once again by witnesses near Barclay and Walker Streets who had seen a crash. When the officer got to the scene, the silver Hyundai sedan was one of the crashed vehicles.

The victim in the crash, Marc Jones, had been riding his motorcycle south on S. 1st Street when he was struck by the Hyundai. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died there.

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows the driver of the Hyundai offering "absolutely no attempt to slow down or use any caution while approaching the intersection." Because of the Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival going on at the time of the crash, there was an increased amount of traffic in the area.

Surveillance footage shows a gun falling out of the Hyundai as the driver and passenger abandon it at the scene of the crash. According to court documents, they can be seen running to the northeast corner of a nearby building, jumping over a short wall, and leaving the area.

The description the mugging victim gave police of the people who stole from her matched the description of Joshua-Alexander, who was "known to Milwaukee police as being potentially active in committing robberies and stealing vehicles," according to the criminal complaint.

According to court documents, officers went to a home on Walnut Street to look for Joshua-Alexander, who "immediately retreat[ed] to the rear of the house" when he saw police. Officers say they found him hiding under clothes in the basement.

Joshua-Alexander admitted to police that he and a friend tried to steal a car after becoming tired of walking. He admitted to stealing the Hyundai and then committing a robbery and that they tried to "drive fast" to escape police after being spotted. Joshua-Alexander admitted to hitting something hard enough to deploy the vehicle's airbags and that he ran from the scene.

Read the full criminal complaint below.

